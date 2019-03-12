Wranglers earn 6th seed in NJCAA National Tournament

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa College men's basketball team fell just short in their regional final. They played South Plains for a third time.
OC had beaten the Texans in overtime twice during the regular season but this one went down to the final minute and was decided by two points.
The Wranglers were selected as the number six seed in the national tournament in the at-large bid. Odessa College will play the winner of Pearl River and Williston State on March 20th at 8 PM in Hutchinson, Kansas.
