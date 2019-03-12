Whaaaat! Whataburger wants to give you free fries for a year

Whataburger is going to give three lucky winners french fries for a year through its March Fryness Contest. Here’s how to win.

By Lea Wilson | March 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 4:30 PM

TEMPLE, Texas — Some might say Texas just ain’t Texas without Whataburger. Now, the burger spot is giving you another reason to love them—free fries!

Whataburger is going to give three lucky winners French fries for a year through its March Fryness Contest.

Here’s how it works, the company said on its official Twitter page that you have to tune into its Snapchat for a chance to win. The company said on its website it will post up to three trivia questions the official Whataburger Snapchat, @WhataburgerLife, each Tuesday.

Participants will then send a text or video response Whataburger’s Snapchat, the website site said.

Tuesday’s question is expected at 2 p.m.

According to the rules on the Whataburger website, no purchase is necessary, but a purchase will increase your chances of winning. Those who wish to enter must be at least 13.

The contest runs through March 26 at 11:59 p.m.