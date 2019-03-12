Tornado watch issued for counties in West Texas, SE New Mexico

A tornado watch has been issued through 11 p.m. CDT/10 p.m. MDT for the following counties:
ANDREWS, BREWSTER, CRANE, CULBERSON, ECTOR, EDDY, GAINES, JEFF DAVIS, LEA, MIDLAND, PECOS, PRESIDIO, REEVES, TERRELL, UPTON.
This means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.
You just don’t get a severe weather threat much higher than this across West Texas and SE New Mexico. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 Enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through the entire Permian Basin, Lea County (NM), and portions of the Trans Pecos.
IMPACTS: All storms today will be capable of flood-inducing rainfall, small hail and gusty winds. The strongest storms that form today will also be capable of damaging wind gusts of up to 60-70 mph, large hail between quarter and golf ball sized, and even a few tornadoes are possible.
TIMING: By 4-5 pm, Strong to severe thunderstorms may start to fire up along the Trans Pecos and SE New Mexico. These storms will move northeast into the western Permian Basin by 7-9 PM. Then we are expected the storms to form into a line and move through SE New Mexico and into the Permian Basin between 10pm and 3am. The line will likely be over Midland-Odessa around midnight, give or take an hour.
ADVICE: Please stay weather aware today. Download a reliable weather app that gives you a way to access radar and sends you notifications of severe storms coming your way. Have a severe weather plan in place if storms affect your area. Keep up with us here at NewsWest 9 on air, online, and on social media. We will be giving updates throughout the day and through the night.
