A video of an Ohio wrestler’s impressive rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” has been shared widely online.

This wrestler took the mic when there was no one to sing anthem
By Megan Yoder | March 12, 2019 at 11:04 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 11:04 AM

When organizers at an Ohio district wrestling match needed a singer for the national anthem, they found a surprising candidate-- one of the athletes.

According to a video posted on Facebook by attendee Mia Richardson, wrestler Isaac Bryant rose to the occasion at the Division III district championship in Troy, Ohio, after the announcer asked if there were any singers in the house.

Bryant's powerful performance has been viewed over a half a million times.

The Mechanicsburg High School student told Fox News he had never sung the anthem publicly by himself before the match and was napping moments before the announcement.