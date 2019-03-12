Severe weather to impact West Texas, SE New Mexico

TIMING: By 4-5 pm, Strong to severe thunderstorms may start to fire up along the Trans Pecos and SE New Mexico. These storms will move northeast into the western Permian Basin by 7-9 PM. Then we are expected the storms to form into a line and move through SE New Mexico and into the Permian Basin between 10pm and 3am. The line will likely be over Midland-Odessa around midnight, give or take an hour.