OPD arrests woman for falsely reporting kidnapping, comments on false alarms

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Brenna Rogers, 31, was arrested on March 11 just hours after telling police that an unknown man stole her car with her child inside.
“Immediately we had approximately a dozen officers respond to this call in an emergency fashion so they were up in that area searching everywhere,” said Corporal Steve LeSueur commenting on his department’s response to the call.
Rogers reported the incident around 12 p.m. near the intersection of 42nd and Dixie.
Officers tracked her car down a few miles away near the 3800 block of East University, and say they conducted a high risk felony stop with their guns drawn.
However, they were surprised by what they found,
“It was determined the car was not stolen, and we also located the child inside the vehicle. Investigators revealed that the alleged suspect inside the car was the child’s father,” said LeSueur.
Police say due to Texas law statues, Brenna rogers is facing a Class A misdemeanor, since her report sparked an emergency response from police.
“I mean sometimes it can be frustrating, obviously it can take us away from other calls that we’re on that are much more serious, but at the same time we gotta take everyone for their word,” said LeSueur.
