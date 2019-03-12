Man in serious condition after North Odessa shooting

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - An Odessa man is in serious condition following a shooting that occurred Monday night, around 10:55 p.m., at 2220 East 52nd Street.
According to the Odessa Police Department, they spoke with Andy Bautista, 32, who said an unknown male subject attempted to steal his truck and shot him in the abdomen before fleeing the scene in a light blue Nissan Armada.
Bautista was transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a hat, a black hoodie and tan pants.
Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #19-09828.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.