Morning Weather Update form, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Tonight as the cold front moves through the area, we are anticipating a line of thunderstorms to move through the area until tomorrow morning. We are expecting strong winds and some severe weather threats similar to the earlier part of today to occur during this time. Be sure you have a way of getting the information you need today through tomorrow morning and have a severe weather plan in place for you and your family. Tomorrow, we are expecting to be in the mid to upper 40s and warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon. After the cold front passes in the early morning hours, we are expecting some very windy conditions that could blow dust and make visibility low in many areas throughout the day. For the rest of the work week, we are looking for cooler and mostly sunny conditions.