Morning Weather Update form, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning everyone. Today, expect morning temperatures to be in the low 50s and to warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Throughout the morning, we are still expecting to favor foggy conditions. Thunderstorm chances have increased overnight and anywhere east of the mountains have the greatest chance for severe storms. The primary threats are going to be large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall throughout the day. We are under a High Wind Warning starting this afternoon. Our higher elevations could see wind speeds from 40 to 75 MPH, while the lower elevations could see wind speeds from 20 to 25 MPH and gusts up to 35 MPH. At this time, we are seeing a greater chance for isolated tornadoes today. These are most likely to occur in the afternoon to early evening today before we see a cold front move through the area overnight.
Tonight as the cold front moves through the area, we are anticipating a line of thunderstorms to move through the area until tomorrow morning. We are expecting strong winds and some severe weather threats similar to the earlier part of today to occur during this time. Be sure you have a way of getting the information you need today through tomorrow morning and have a severe weather plan in place for you and your family. Tomorrow, we are expecting to be in the mid to upper 40s and warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon. After the cold front passes in the early morning hours, we are expecting some very windy conditions that could blow dust and make visibility low in many areas throughout the day. For the rest of the work week, we are looking for cooler and mostly sunny conditions.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.