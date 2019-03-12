Midland authorities responding to deadly accident on HWY 191

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland authorities are on the scene of an accident on 191 west of Midland around 3 p.m. March 12.
One person involved in the accident has died. Their identity has not been released at this time.
Authorities say a Ford Ranger was traveling westbound and tried to dodge a vehicle that pulled out in front of them. The driver of the Ranger lost control of the vehicle, which authorities believe was caused by the conditions of the road.
The driver left the highway and rolled the vehicle. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and the passenger was confirmed deceased.
The accident happened near Highway 191 and Avalon Drive in Midland, thought details of how it happened are limited.
According to witnesses on the scene, multiple emergency vehicles are present and traffic is backing up.
Drivers in the area should use caution while crews work the scene or avoid the area if possible.
We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
