Howard Co. becomes vote center county

HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Howard County residents will now be able to vote a lot easier.
As of March 11, Howard County officially became a vote center county. This means eligible voters in the county will now be able to vote at any county location.
The voting centers are the same polling locations used for countywide elections.
Howard County is joining 40 other counties who have switched to the program.
If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you have until April 4 to take part in the May 4 election. You can either stop by the elections office inside of the Howard County Courthouse or apply online at votetexas.gov.
