Gardendale woman, 79, dies after driving on the wrong side of the road

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - A 79-year-old Gardendale woman is dead following a major crash Monday night in Northeast Odessa.
March 11, at approximately 8:49 p.m., Odessa Police were called to East Loop 338 and Yukon in reference to a major crash.
According to police, Virginia Cupps, 79, of Gardendale was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra in the wrong direction of the 7700 block of Northeast Loop 338.
David Neudorf, 37, of Seminole was driving a 2015 GMC pickup north on the same road.
Cupps struck the GMC pickup head-on and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Neudorf was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
