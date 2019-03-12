ECSO says Sheriff’s Association of Texas letter is real

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is letting citizens know that a recent letter that might have popped up in your mailbox is legitimate.
If you have received a letter from the Sheriff’s Association of Texas in partnership with Sheriff Mike Griffis asking you to become an associate member, the letter is real and has the full support of the sheriff.
However, the sheriff’s office says no phone call solicitations for this program will be made. If you receive a phone call concerning this program it is a scam.
The sheriff’s office says all contributions to assist law enforcement in the fight against crime are appreciated.
