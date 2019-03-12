Driver who hauled horse in pickup truck could face charge

Yesterday, we showed you video of a horse being hauled in a pickup truck. Today, we learned the driver could face an animal cruelty charge.
According to Corrigan police, the driver was spotted on Highway 59 with the horse in the pickup. There was no side racks or tailgate. The driver told police he usually takes the horse to his job in Livingston in a trailer, but that his trailer was broken. So he put the horse in the back of his pickup.
Police say the driver told them that after four or five miles, he thought it might be a bad idea.
The driver was ticketed for a defective taillight, but the case was referred to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for possible animal cruelty. It’s up to the DA to determine if charges will be filed.
