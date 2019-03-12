1 dead, 1 injured after Jeep collides with freightliner

MIDKIFF, TX (KWES) - One woman is dead and a man is in hospital following a car accident at State Highway 137 and Farm-to-Market 2401, around 10 miles east of Midkiff.
Noe Flores, 45, was towing a semi-trailer south on SH 137 with Camryn Gauger, 21, a short distance behind.
Flores began to turn east onto FM 2401 when Gauger attempted to pass him but collided instead.
Gauger was declared dead on scene, and her passenger, Matthew Hendrick, 22, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
