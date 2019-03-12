Authorities locate missing teenager in Presidio Co.

MARFA, TX (KWES) - On March 10, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Border Patrol and CBP Air and Marine Operations located a child who had been reported missing.
The 14-year-old, who is autistic, reportedly wandered away from the Chinati Hot Springs Resort where his family was staying at around 9 a.m. Sunday.
A search was conducted using a CBP Air and Marine helicopter.
The teenager was located over a mile away from the resort at around 1:45 p.m. He was found to be in good health and was returned to his family by the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.