4th annual Tap into Downtown Odessa to feature wineries, food trucks

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -The 4th annual Tap Into Downtown Odessa is coming back to Odessa from 2 to 7 p.m. on March 16.
The event will take place on Grant Street and will feature regional wineries, vineyards, breweries and food trucks. In addition, there will be several musical performances including a Celtic bagpipe performance.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate, although there are also VIP tickets available for $100. Tickets include five tasting tickets and a tasting glass.
Attendees must be 21 years or older.
Proceeds will go to revitalization projects for Downtown Odessa.
