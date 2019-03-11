5th Annual Permian Basin Comic Con returns to Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Permian Basin Comic Con X is back for the fifth year in a row.
This year’s con runs from March 15 to March 17, with one to three day and VIP passes available. The con will take place at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Dozens of vendors, cosplayers and guests will be there throughout the weekend. Celebrity guests include Booker T, Erik Estrada and Sam Jones. Cosplayers will include Alecta Arcana, Sledgehammer and Tiffany Gordon.
During the weekend there will be card and board games, gaming tournaments, celebrity panels and cosplay contests for both adults and children.
