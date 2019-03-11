Sunday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! It was a pretty cloudy day out there, and as I feared, the front had another tough time lifting out of here. Not as strong as front's past, but it was still chilly. Great for a nice game of basketball. There were some showers out there, and even some lightning in the northeastern Permian Basin this morning, but it didn't amount to very much, with only a few hundredths of an inch measured.
Tonight we've bumped down the temperatures a bit from yesterday's forecast, but with dew points slowly on the rise, places like Snyder could potentially warm up from where they're at now by 8am on Monday. Winds will generally be out of the east or southeast. Some models are hinting at some sort of thundershower activity just after midnight while others have backed off. As we saw last night, models aren't perfect. We'll keep an eye on any shower activity overnight and keep you updated on social media. And thus begins our severe threat.
Tomorrow, we'll see little convective bursts throughout the day across our area. The best chance for severe storms will be to our south and east, as highlighted by the SPC outlook. The biggest threats tomorrow will be hail, brief heavy rain, and gusty winds. An isolated supercell is not out of the question. We'll definitely need to be paying close attention to the radar over the next 48 hours.
Tuesday, things are looking very likely we'll be dealing with severe weather. In the afternoon, it's just a matter of where the storms pop up. Some clouds early in the day may limit destabilization of the atmosphere, but the four ingredients (SLIM) look to all be in place. On Monday, shear and lift will be limited, but both come into play on Tuesday afternoon, so the whole list of hazards are possible on Tuesday. This means large hail (1 inch in diameter, maybe more), strong winds, heavy rain, and even an isolated tornado are all possible. Have a way to get weather warnings, especially on Tuesday.
By Tuesday night, models are in pretty good agreement that storms will organize into a line somewhere from central Lee County to around Midland County. As they do, this will be everyone's best chance at seeing severe thunderstorms. Strong straight line winds, hail, heavy rain, and even isolated tornadoes within the line are possible. Fortunately, this will likely be a fast moving squall line, so that should limit the flooding potential, but flash flooding could also be a hazard.
Things should clear out of here early Wednesday morning, but in the wake of an intensifying system things are going to get windy. Keep checking in fore the latest forecast updates.
