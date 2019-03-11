Sunday Evening Weather Update

Tuesday, things are looking very likely we'll be dealing with severe weather. In the afternoon, it's just a matter of where the storms pop up. Some clouds early in the day may limit destabilization of the atmosphere, but the four ingredients (SLIM) look to all be in place. On Monday, shear and lift will be limited, but both come into play on Tuesday afternoon, so the whole list of hazards are possible on Tuesday. This means large hail (1 inch in diameter, maybe more), strong winds, heavy rain, and even an isolated tornado are all possible. Have a way to get weather warnings, especially on Tuesday.