Odessa College holds Yogathon to benefit Ronald McDonald Family Room

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa College is holding a Yogathon to help you stretch your muscles and support a good cause.
The Yogathon will run from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on March 23 at the Sports Center gym on campus.
This event will help the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Medical Center Hospital. The room helps provide a variety of resources to pediatric and NICU families at little to no cost.
Admission to the Yogathon is a $10 donation ticket or items from the RMHC wish list.
To find out more info about the Yogathon or RMHC or to see the wish list you can click here.
