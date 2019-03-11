Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Monday everyone! This morning, we are expecting temperatures to be in the mid 40s and to warm into the mid 50s by this afternoon. Starting this morning, there is a possibility for isolated severe thunderstorms, mainly near the mountain regions. The primary threats from these storms will be the chance for large hail and damaging winds. Outside of this region, severe chances decrease with greater chances for showers as you go farther northeast.
Tomorrow, expect morning temperatures to be in the mid 50s and to warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Thunderstorm chances increases tomorrow and most areas have a chance for severe storms. The primary threats are going to be large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall throughout the day. At this time, we still cannot rule out the chance for an isolated tornado. Be sure you have a way of getting the information you need tomorrow and have a severe weather plan in place.
After Tuesday, we are expecting conditions to be much nicer the rest of the week. Wednesday, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the lower 40s in the morning and to warm into the mid 60s by that afternoon. Thursday, look for temperatures to be in the low 60s in the afternoon and start in the lower 40s that morning. For the next few days, be sure you stay updated on weather conditions so you and your family can remain prepared and safe if we do see any severe weather.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.