Local superheroes hold benefit concert for 5-year-old boy diagnosed with brain tumor

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Back in 2016, little RJ was diagnosed with a brain tumor-a diagnosis no one wants to hear but is particularly devastating for such a young child.
Now five years old, RJ has been fighting, undergoing surgery after surgery and traveling doctor to doctor.
Tim Linder, best known for his efforts to cheer up sick children by visiting hospitals dressed as Spider-Man, has gathered together the “Next Level Heroes” to raise funds for RJ’s treatments.
Featured at the event will be a concert featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spider-Man, dancing, acrobatics, food and drinks and a silent auction.
The event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Willows in Odessa on March 24. The show will run from 3 to 6 p.m. but VIPs will get early access, as well as two slices of pizza and a drink, an autographed poster and a meet and great with Spider-Man and the Turtles.
Items in the silent auction include guitars signed by stars such as Gabriel Iglesias, Parker McCollum and Stoney Larue.
Tickets are $5 for general admission and $20 for VIP tickets. To purchase tickets you can call 325-262-2173 or visit their Facebook page here.
