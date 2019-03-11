Local superheroes hold benefit concert for 5-year-old boy diagnosed with brain tumor

Local superheroes hold benefit concert for 5-year-old boy diagnosed with brain tumor
RJ (Source: Next Level Heroes)
By Kirsten Geddes | March 11, 2019 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated March 11 at 11:01 AM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Back in 2016, little RJ was diagnosed with a brain tumor-a diagnosis no one wants to hear but is particularly devastating for such a young child.

Now five years old, RJ has been fighting, undergoing surgery after surgery and traveling doctor to doctor.

(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)

Tim Linder, best known for his efforts to cheer up sick children by visiting hospitals dressed as Spider-Man, has gathered together the “Next Level Heroes” to raise funds for RJ’s treatments.

Featured at the event will be a concert featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spider-Man, dancing, acrobatics, food and drinks and a silent auction.

The event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Willows in Odessa on March 24. The show will run from 3 to 6 p.m. but VIPs will get early access, as well as two slices of pizza and a drink, an autographed poster and a meet and great with Spider-Man and the Turtles.

Items in the silent auction include guitars signed by stars such as Gabriel Iglesias, Parker McCollum and Stoney Larue.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $20 for VIP tickets. To purchase tickets you can call 325-262-2173 or visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.