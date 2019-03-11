Local law enforcement prepare for 2019 Support Mor Badges

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Support Mor Badges will be Saturday, March 23rd from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- The Odessa Police Department will be at the Chick-fil-A located at 3805 East 42nd Street in Odessa.
- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Chick-fil-A located at 106 East University in Odessa.
- The Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Chick-fil-A located at 5120 Andrews Highway in Midland.
Specialized vehicles will be on display and photographs with local law enforcement will be available for small children.
Raffle tickets will be sold for three winners.
First prize is a 2019 Polaris Ranger 500 UTV, the second prize will be a 6.5 Creedmoor “American Flag Chassis” rifle, and a third winner will receive a 24 Gun Safe.
The drawing will take place on April 26 and you do not need to be present to win.
All money made from this event will benefit the OPD, MPD, ECSO and MCSO. For more information visit www.OdessaPD.com.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.