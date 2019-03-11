How to get a $199 Apple Watch in honor of Daylight Savings Time

Happy National Napping Day 2019! If you are still recovering from Daylight Savings Time, I have a deal to make up for that lost hour.I’m not usually one to complain about Daylight Savings Time but with a 9-month-old baby, oh my goodness does that one hour difference mess up the schedule! Thankfully an Apple Watch on sale for $199 has put some pep in my step today.The features and design of the Apple Watch are unprecedented but I’ve always hated the price. That changes today with a fantastic discount of $80 and the lowest recorded price on the Apple Watch 3.To quickly answer the question of how the Apple Watch 3 differs from the newly released Apple Watch 4, the major difference is in proportions. The Apple Watch 4 sports a slightly larger screen but it is also thicker than the Apple Watch 3. I’ve found speed differences negligible and both devices have access to the same apps.Do you really need an Apple Watch?Being able to easily glance at my wrist for notifications in a more discreet way without reaching for a phone is great for quick text or glancing at email. When my smartphone was damaged, being able to make a phone call from my watch to tell family I was okay made the Apple Watch even more important. I also use it to track my smartphone when I misplace it. For tracking steps, counting calories, keeping an eye on your heart, sleep and other key health components, the Apple Watch shines (at least when it’s on sale).