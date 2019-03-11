Free Pancake Day benefits Children’s Miracle Network hospitals

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - If you’re in the mood for pancakes, you can satisfy your cravings and help out a great cause.
Odessa and Midland IHOP restaurants are raising funds for Medical Center Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network hospital, with its Free Pancake Day.
Free Pancake Day will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 12. Each guest can receive a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes while being invited to make a voluntary donation to MCH.
The restaurants will also sell “Miracle Balloons” for $1 and $5. Proceeds from the balloons will go to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Guests who purchase a $5 balloon will get a $5 discount coupon to use on their next visit.
For more information on Free Pancake Day you can click here.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.