Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Showers and storms (likely not severe) are still possible in the Permian Basin and SE New Mexico tonight and into the overnight hours. They will be scattered in nature, so it is hard to pinpoint exactly who's going to see rain at this time, and who won't. Scattered showers and storms will continue Tuesday morning and afternoon. Storms that develop Tuesday afternoon will have the greatest chance of going "severe"with damaging winds and hail the main impacts. The threat of a tornado is low, but it is not zero.