Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's definitely been a gloomy, foggy, and chilly day across the Permian Basin, but big changes are coming to the forecast in terms of strong to severe thunderstorms over the next 36 hours. The fog has caused a very stable atmosphere, which inhibits thunderstorm development for the time being. However, areas that did not see this dense fog, such as the Trans Pecos and western mountainous locations, do have a chance of strong to even marginally severe storms this evening and tonight.
Showers and storms (likely not severe) are still possible in the Permian Basin and SE New Mexico tonight and into the overnight hours. They will be scattered in nature, so it is hard to pinpoint exactly who's going to see rain at this time, and who won't. Scattered showers and storms will continue Tuesday morning and afternoon. Storms that develop Tuesday afternoon will have the greatest chance of going "severe"with damaging winds and hail the main impacts. The threat of a tornado is low, but it is not zero.
Late Tuesday night, we'll see the most widespread storm activity, as a strong squall line is expected to form in eastern New Mexico and move east across the upper Trans Pecos and Permian Basin. Strong winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado will be possible during this time. The storms may linger into Wednesday morning in the eastern Permian Basin, before giving way to sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. However, it will be very windy on Wednesday, with speeds 30-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.
It’s important to sit down with your friends and family, and come up with a severe weather plan now in case severe weather does hit. Make sure to have a way to receive important weather information, whether that be a weather app, a weather radio, or tuning into NewsWest 9 on air, online, or on social media. Stay weather aware!
