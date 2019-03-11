Children’s book author comes to Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Author and illustrator of the Kelly series, Jordan Burk, will address local students on March 21 for World Down Syndrome Day.
Burk’s vocation as a writer was called to him after experiencing first hand what it was like to take care of his Uncle Kelly who had Down syndrome.
Burk remembering Kelly says, “He brought fun and excitement to our entire family and made a huge impact on my life. He was also my best friend.”
On Earth, people uniquely differ from one another either in expressing physical or social traits.
However, no matter your age it can be difficult to feel included within a society that creates standards for defining normal. When those societal pressures invade your identity by creating barriers, a person can lose sight of their who they are.
This is why the Kelly’s series message of acceptance and being kind will resonates within us all because no matter what we look like or act, underneath we are all the same.
From 1-3 p.m. at the George W. Bush Childhood Home Burk will read and have a book signing.
His partner, Professor Kelso Koala, will be in attendance to pass out stickers and take photos with guests.
If you miss this event, Burk and Kelso Koala invite the community to join them for a burger and book.
They can be found aton 800 Andrews Hwy. in Midland from 10 a.m. till noon on March 23.
For more information email kellyandkelso@gmail.com.
