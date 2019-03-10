Saturday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! It’s been a wonderful day to be outside. Some high clouds are filtering in, and even though it’s cooler than this time yesterday, the sunshine sure felt good. Temperatures have ranged from the mid to upper 50s near the mountains to the upper 70s and low 80s near Big Bend and Terlingua. The general story has been cooler in the northwestern part of our DMA, and warmer to the southeast.
Tonight, a weak front will try and slide in from the northeast. The american model, GFS, has been keeping it away, but more high-resolution models have been bringing it further into the Permian Basin. I'm going to venture a guess and say that the global models are under-doing this front once again. The good news is much warmer air is in place to our northeast this time, so I'm only going to drop lows tonight a degree or two from yesterday's forecast.
The story of the upcoming forecast will not be the temperatures. A strong area of low pressure off the Oregon Coast this evening will dive down into southern California, then slowly progress its way eastward. We aren't expecting this trough to pass overhead until early Wednesday morning. This will give us three decent chances at some thunderstorms beginning tomorrow afternoon. It's unlikely any storms tomorrow will end up going severe, and rainfall totals look light to moderate. That said, it is a Sunday and many of you may have some outdoor plans, so just remember when thunder roars, go indoors. The best chance of thunderstorms looks to be the eastern Permian Basin, but as Gulf moisture continues to poke its way northwest, we could see more widespread thunderstorm coverage.
SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE:
Sunday will be just a warm up. We could be talking the potential for some strong thunderstorms as we start the work week. As that low pressure system moves eastward, Gulf moisture will stream in from the southeast, and enhanced lift ahead of the trough Monday afternoon could trigger more thunderstorms, and this time, severe storms are more likely. Storms on Monday will likely be unorganized and very difficult to pin down until they form. Since Monday is just beginning to come into range of our higher resolution models, it's hard to get a gauge of the timing as well. Some models are beginning to resolve some storms in the morning, and while I find this unlikely, it's not impossible. I think the best chance will be Monday afternoon and evening. Fortunately, it appears that storms on Monday will be elevated, so tornado risk is minimal. Strong winds and hail will be the main threats, and I imagine the storms will be quite photogenic.
Tuesday, the trough continues east. Remember, it won’t be overhead until late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Tuesday is not within the range of high-resolution models yet, but there seems to be more agreement between the global models that all four ingredients (remember SLIM! Shear, Lift, Instability, Moisture) will be in place, and will be greater in quantity. At this point, heavy rain, hail, and strong winds look likely. We cannot at this time rule out an isolated tornado within our DMA. Models are also converging on a solution that brings a squall line through almost the entirety of the DMA late Tuesday night which could bring life and property-threatening straight-line winds. Details still need sifting.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.