Saturday Evening Weather Update

Sunday will be just a warm up. We could be talking the potential for some strong thunderstorms as we start the work week. As that low pressure system moves eastward, Gulf moisture will stream in from the southeast, and enhanced lift ahead of the trough Monday afternoon could trigger more thunderstorms, and this time, severe storms are more likely. Storms on Monday will likely be unorganized and very difficult to pin down until they form. Since Monday is just beginning to come into range of our higher resolution models, it's hard to get a gauge of the timing as well. Some models are beginning to resolve some storms in the morning, and while I find this unlikely, it's not impossible. I think the best chance will be Monday afternoon and evening. Fortunately, it appears that storms on Monday will be elevated, so tornado risk is minimal. Strong winds and hail will be the main threats, and I imagine the storms will be quite photogenic.