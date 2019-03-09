Smyrna mom who survived stage 4 pancreatic cancer writes open letter to Alex Trebek

“It’s so easy to say, when people ask, ‘what can I do for you?’ to say you’re okay. I loved the people who just helped and did things,” she said. “Some would call and say, ‘hey, have your kids ready in 30 minutes, I’ll pick them up and take them somewhere,’ or, ‘hey, I’ll be over with dinner.’ That stuff was great because they didn’t let me make the decision that I didn’t need any help.”