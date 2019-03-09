Newark Airport closes all runways after emergency landing

A flight going from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Newark due to a possible fire, according to media reports.

By Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA | March 9, 2019 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 9:28 AM

An emergency landing at Newark Airport has halted all flights.

NBC News reports that a possible fire in the cargo hold forced an Air Transat flight from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale to make the emergency landing at Newark.

The airport posted a tweet saying that all runways are currently closed.

Those with flights going out of Newark were encourages to contact their airlines for flight status updates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.