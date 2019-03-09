Newark Airport closes all runways after emergency landing

An emergency landing at Newark Airport has halted all flights.
NBC News reports that a possible fire in the cargo hold forced an Air Transat flight from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale to make the emergency landing at Newark.
The airport posted a tweet saying that all runways are currently closed.
Those with flights going out of Newark were encourages to contact their airlines for flight status updates.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.