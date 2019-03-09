IHOP Free Pancake day supports Medical Center Hospital

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, March 12, Odessa and Midland IHOP restaurants will once again offer guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes for Free Pancake Day.
The restaurant aims to raise funds and awareness for Medical Center Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
For every short stack of buttermilk pancakes servedbetween 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., IHOP guests are invited to make a voluntary donation to Medical Center Hospital.
Since 2006, IHOP Free Pancake Day has raised approximately $24 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for child patients, including the hundreds of children treated annually at Medical Center Hospital.
In the weeks leading up to Free Pancake Day, participating IHOP restaurants will also sell “Miracle Balloons” for $1 and $5 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
The balloons will be available through National Pancake Day, and all proceeds will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Guests who purchase a $5 Miracle Balloon will receive a $5 discount coupon that can be used during their next dining visit.
For more information, to find a local IHOP or to make an online donation to the Medical Center Health System Foundation, visit www.IHOPpancakeday.com.
The following IHOP locations will on Tuesday, March 12 to benefit Medical Center Hospital:
- Odessa, Texas: 2973 JBS Parkway
- Midland, Texas: 2507 West Loop 250; 301 E. I20
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.