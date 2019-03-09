Andrews community unities to raise money for local injured teen

ANDREWS, TX (KWES) - Bealls in Andrews hosted a car wash and bake sale to raise money for former award winning powerlifter, Isabel Hinojos, after she was injured in a serve car accident on Feb. 16.
After a friend driving hit a pole just two miles from Isabel’s house, she lost feeling in her legs and sustained major injuries.
It took officials an hour to pry Isabel out of the demolished pickup truck by using Jaws of Life rescue tools.
Now, just three days ago, Hinojos was released from the University Medical Center in Lubbock and returned home.
But the Hinojos family still has medical and rehabilitation expenses to pay.
That is why truck club groups from the Dallas/Fort Worth area came out to partner with Vicio Truckin for a car wash.
Family and friends supplied food for the bake sale consisting of burritos, cake and cookies.
Isabel’s Aunt was at the event. Lety said, “It’s overwhelming how many people have come out here to support Isabel. She’s happy to hear we’re doing all of this for her. She’s got so much support.”
Mustang Powerlifting Head Coach Eric Pierce was in attendance as well as Coach Brown to help.
Neither her school nor the Andrews community has given up or forgotten about Isabel and are fighting for her recovery.
“She’s at home so we’re trying to keep her as comfortable as possible, its a long road of recovery,” says Lety.
Isabel has started at home physical therapy and will begin rehab in six to eight weeks to help build her strength and muscles back up.
