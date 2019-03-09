After an Officer-involved shooting in Monahans Texas Rangers investigate

One confirmed killed at the crime scene.

After an Officer-involved shooting in Monahans Texas Rangers investigate
Breaking News
By Madelaine Perrault | March 9, 2019 at 1:47 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 1:47 PM

MONAHANS, TX (KWES) - After an Officer-involved shooting on the 300 block of North Bruce in Monahans Saturday morning the Texas Rangers will take over investigating.

Midland’s local Highway Patrol Trooper Sergeant Oscar Villarreal confirms that a suspect was killed after firing shots at officers.

At this time, neither the names of the deceased or the officer who killed the suspect has been released.

However, more information will be provided. Stick with us as we update you about this incident.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.