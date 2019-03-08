WATCH LIVE: Services for Officer Heidelberg begin

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Funeral services for fallen Midland Police Officer Nathan “Hayden” Heidelberg are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, at First Baptist Church in Midland.
Prior to the service, a public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church.
The City of Midland has announced they will close offices starting at 1 p.m. Friday for the funeral services.
If you would like to leave flowers for the officer’s family, his cruiser will be on display outside of the police department through 8 a.m. on March 11.
The funeral is expected to cause additional traffic and the Texas Department of Transportation warns drivers to avoid the area of First Baptist Church in the time leading up to the start of services.
Law enforcement also plans to escort the casket to Greenwood Cemetery between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Lane closures will be put in place on FM 307 and FM 1379 near the cemetery, which is close to the Greenwood schools.
The interment is scheduled at 7 p.m. and closures could last until around 10 p.m.
Then, the Patriot Guard will escort the casket from Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring, to First Baptist Church around 9:45 a.m. The long escort line will also affect traffic during that time.
TxDOT encourages motorists to respect the processions and drive with extreme caution in the affected areas.
