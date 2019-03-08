Trinity School seniors apply real world knowledge

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Trinity School’s partners with Classic Honda of Midland to instruct in Life-One-On-One program.
The school’s program goal aims to help their senior class prepare for an independent adult life after graduation.
Students transitioning into college sometimes lack real world knowledge that are valuable life tools.
Trinity wants to instill essential skills such as professional communication, mental health care, CPR, self-defense and clothing care basics like laundering clothes properly or sewing and hemming apparel.
Classic Hone of Midland’s instructive car workshop on March 7 taught 33 seniors roadside maintenance.
Classic Honda of Midland owner Joey Gabarda said, “Classic Honda of Midland is happy to provide these students a place to learn some of the tools they need to make it on their own.”
Car basics the dealership hopes to impart are:
- changing a tire
- recognizing the signs of automobile issues
- checking fluids
Gabarda continues, “We can’t say it enough. We love giving back to the community that has supported us along the way,
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.