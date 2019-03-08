Restaurant Report: Two low performers in Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The week of Valentine’s Day was a slow one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. Midland had no top or low performers for the week of February 11 through February 15. However, Odessa did have one top performer and a couple of restaurants on the low performers list.
Clamatos & More at 221 N. Moss Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Some food not covered
- - Scoops found lying on food
- - Cups not kept at least 6” off floor
- - Current health permit not posted
- - No soap and hand sanitizer at hand wash sink
- - Some food not date-marked
- - Dust found on food & non-food surfaces
- - Moldy jalapenos found
- - Chemicals found in food prep area
- - Food handler cards not provided
- - No hot water in ware washing area
- - Certified food manager card not provided
- - No thermometer in freezer & beer cooler
- - Stagnant water found behind store
This resulted in the health inspector giving Clamatos & More a 71 on their inspection. However, inspectors went back the next day and everything had been corrected.
Bottoms Up Bar & Grill at 4101 E. 52nd St. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Hand washing sink water not hot enough, not proper valve/faucet
- - Floors had a lot of water
- - Hot water & pressure in bar area not adequate
- - Sewage collected in back of hallway behind kitchen
- - Did not have proper water flow at hand sink
- - Lids of bulk containers not closed
- - Combined ingredients not date-marked
- - Not using scoops with handles
- - Valid permit not prominently posted
- - Some food in cooler not covered
- - Chicken kept on counter
- - No covers over light bulbs
This resulted in the health inspector giving Bottoms Up Bar & Grill an 82 on their inspection.
As we mentioned, there were no top performers in Midland, but there was one restaurant with a perfect score in Odessa. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performer:
- - La Bodega Quick Stop (3905 N. FM 1936)
