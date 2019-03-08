Permian Basin Weekend 3/8-3/10: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience March 8 through March 10.
- Beauty and the Beast
Midland Community Theatre is still running their production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”. The show runs two more weekends.
- The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Midland Community Theatre is presenting the next show in its 2019 season, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”. The show is based on a mystery novel, telling the story of a teenage boy on the autism spectrum that gets wrapped up in the mystery of his neighbor’s dead dog.
- Constellations
Sul Ross State University’s theatre program is performing an award-winning two-person play called “Constellations”. The play runs through March 10.
- Rattlesnake Roundup
The Annual Jaycee Rattlesnake Roundup will be March 8 to 10 at the Nolan County Coliseum. There will be a Miss Snake Charmer pageant, carnival, cookoff, gun and knife show, flea markets, food vendors and more.
- Tattoo Expo
Ink Masters Tattoo show will be holding the fifth annual Odessa Tattoo Expo at the Ector County Coliseum. The expo will run Friday through Sunday.
- Celtic Fair
The West Texas Celtic Fair and Highland Games will set up tent for a weekend celebration. Come dressed casual or if you feel inspired, wear a kilt of your own on March 9 and 10.
- Evita
As part of the Broadway in the Basin, “Evita” will be performed at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 8.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.