Permian Basin Spring Break: Events through the week
By Kirsten Geddes | March 8, 2019 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 10:33 AM

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something for your children to do during spring break? NewsWest 9 has all the fun camps and events for your children to attend March 11 through March 15.

  • City of Midland

The City of Midland is hosting an MLK Adventures camp Monday through Friday. It is open to children ages 6 through 12 and will run from 1 to 5 p.m. every day.

  • Permian Playhouse

The Permian Playhouse will be holding a Wild Wild West theatre camp Monday through Friday. Students will learn theatre basics during this day camp.

  • Museum of the Southwest

The Museum of the Southwest will be holding its Think. Make. Spring Break camp. The camp will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

  • Sibley Nature Center

The Sibley Nature will be offering Guided Trail Walks Monday through Thursday. Walks will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • George W. Bush Childhood Home

The George W. Bush Childhood Home will be holding its Flat George coloring adventure. Children who participate will be eligible to win a gift basket.

