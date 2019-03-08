Permian Basin Spring Break: Events through the week

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something for your children to do during spring break? NewsWest 9 has all the fun camps and events for your children to attend March 11 through March 15.
- City of Midland
The City of Midland is hosting an MLK Adventures camp Monday through Friday. It is open to children ages 6 through 12 and will run from 1 to 5 p.m. every day.
- Permian Playhouse
The Permian Playhouse will be holding a Wild Wild West theatre camp Monday through Friday. Students will learn theatre basics during this day camp.
- Museum of the Southwest
The Museum of the Southwest will be holding its Think. Make. Spring Break camp. The camp will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Sibley Nature Center
The Sibley Nature will be offering Guided Trail Walks Monday through Thursday. Walks will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- George W. Bush Childhood Home
The George W. Bush Childhood Home will be holding its Flat George coloring adventure. Children who participate will be eligible to win a gift basket.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.