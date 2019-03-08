NM cannabis bill heads to Senate

SANTA FA, NM (KWES) - Friday, a bill to regulate recreational cannabis use in New Mexico passed the House Floor in an historic vote.
The House Floor substituijte for House Bill 356, sponsored by New Mexico Democrats, would include strong public health and safety provisions, and investments in roads, public safety and education.
“Legalizing and regulating the cannabis industry is the single most important thing we can do to dismantle international drug trades,” said Rep. Javier Martínez. “The ‘War on Drugs’ hasn’t worked; the fight against those who are trafficking drugs into our country begins with legalization and regulation. This is our chance to lead the nation with a framework that protects medical cannabis patients, ensures public safety, and advances social justice for low income, communities of color.”
Taxation and regulation of cannabis is projected to generate 11,000 jobs and approximately $60 million dollars in tax revenue by 2023.
The bill would direct tax revenue to road safety and community reinvestment, protect access to medical cannabis, and generate millions of dollars for the local DWI fund.
Additionally, the bill would create a commission to oversee cannabis use.
House Floor Substitute for 356 regulates the use, production, and sale of cannabis and cannabis products in New Mexico for adults over 21 years of age.
The bill would create a responsible, tightly regulated system of approved licensees with a strict set of rules and regulations developed by the State Regulation and Licensing Department with state-run retail outlets and would be similar to the production and sale of tobacco or alcohol.
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
