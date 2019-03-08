NM cannabis bill heads to Senate

“Legalizing and regulating the cannabis industry is the single most important thing we can do to dismantle international drug trades,” said Rep. Javier Martínez. “The ‘War on Drugs’ hasn’t worked; the fight against those who are trafficking drugs into our country begins with legalization and regulation. This is our chance to lead the nation with a framework that protects medical cannabis patients, ensures public safety, and advances social justice for low income, communities of color.”