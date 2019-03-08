New blood pressure meds recall for cancer risk; now 5 in two weeks

American Health Packaging is voluntarily recalling one lot of Valsartan Tablets, USP, 160 mg. It comes in 100-count blisters with a lot number of 179791 and an expiration date of March 31, 2020. This recall is being initiated in response to a recall by the manufacturer, Aurobindo Pharma USA, which included the affected lot that was repackaged by American Health Packaging.