Morning Weather Update form, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Sunday, we are looking for temperatures to be in the lower 40s in the morning and to warm into the mid 60s by that afternoon. During that afternoon, we do see chances for showers to begin to increase again. Starting in the western counties and moving to the the eastern counties by Monday morning, we will have a greater chance to see thunderstorms as these move farther east through the night . These chances continue throughout Monday until Tuesday evening with the greatest chance of thunderstorms in the northern and eastern counties just east of the mountainous regions. Rain showers are expected to be widespread across the area during this time. On Monday, expect temperatures to be in the mid 40s and to warm up into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Tuesday, look for lows in the lower 50s and highs in the upper 60s. Be sure you get out and enjoy the nice conditions today because we are looking to stay pretty wet through the beginning of next week.