A local non-profit’s mission honors soldiers through nature

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Reel Thanx flies out six wounded veterans for a fishing trip to Lake Amistad in Del Rio, Texas.
For this forty-fourth trip group has soldiers coming in from Nebraska, Colorado, South Texas and Puerto Rico.
Director Mike Mundy founded the organization in 2007 after reading an inspirational story.
The purpose of the getaway was to one, show appreciation for all military services and sacrifices.
Secondly, help alleviate emotional wounds (as much as physical) by getting back in touch with nature.
Rehabilitation with fellow soldiers who can relate to past war experiences creates camaraderie.
Ricardo Perez says, “For me, it is more than a trip. I have made really good friendships. Some of them are closer to family than my own relatives. They’ve been great for me and my family. It’s not just for myself. They’ve been in contact with my kids, my wife. So it’s been a blessing for me, everything they’ve done for me.”
Mundy’s appreciation for the armed forces is represented by the organization.
“We can’t do enough for these guys, for what they’ve done for us. We also have a sister organization called Reel Wives, where they will fly these soldiers’ wives into Midland in 6 months to a year. So we try to take care of the whole family. It’s just an absolute honor to be able to do that,” says Mundy.
Volunteers are welcome to join. For more information email info@reelthanx.org.
