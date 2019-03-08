Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Another very warm day across west Texas as high temperatures have reached the 70s and low 80s throughout the region. Skies have remained cloudy, but we have also remained dry all day. That may change as we head into tonight. We could start to see some showers and weak storms across our western counties and Trans Pecos late this afternoon and this evening. Showers and weak storms may affect the Permian Basin after around 8pm and chances last through 1-2am. Overall rain chances are about 30% and impacts will be low.