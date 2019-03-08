Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Another very warm day across west Texas as high temperatures have reached the 70s and low 80s throughout the region. Skies have remained cloudy, but we have also remained dry all day. That may change as we head into tonight. We could start to see some showers and weak storms across our western counties and Trans Pecos late this afternoon and this evening. Showers and weak storms may affect the Permian Basin after around 8pm and chances last through 1-2am. Overall rain chances are about 30% and impacts will be low.
Heading into the weekend, Saturday looks like very nice weather. We'll see plenty of sunshine as high temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Go enjoy it while you can because big changes are coming to the forecast for early next week!
A very strong low pressure trough will begin to traverse the western US Sunday and Monday. It will bring increasing showers and thunderstorm chances Sunday through Tuesday here in West Texas. Chances Sunday will be on the lower side with a few non-severe thunderstorms possible. Chances increase on Monday, as some storms may become strong to even marginally severe. The highest chances of severe weather appear likely on Tuesday, with flooding rain, large hail, and damaging winds all possible. High temps during this time will be near average, in the 60s.
The chance of severe weather is still a few days away, so all the details are not clear, but we are learning more and more with each passing hour. We’ll be sure to pass along any updates to you as the forecast becomes more clear. Stick with us here at NewsWest 9.
