Ector County ISD counselor speaks about new state bill aiming to reduce school violence

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - In an effort to reduce school violence in the state of Texas, legislation was recently introduced requiring school counselors to engage in more personal student counseling instead of administrative tasks.
Kristen Oney, counselor at Bonham Middle School in Odessa spoke about her own experience as a counselor.
"I do see a need for more in the classroom, more involvement and I think the other pieces are important, getting the tasks done and the scheduling…but, at the same time, we have to find a balance…and putting our kids first, they’re the priority. You know, their mental health, their success is priority.”
We were told ECISD students always have the opportunity to speak with a counselor one-on-one.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.