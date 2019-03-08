Big Bend area sees 97 percent increase in illegal immigrants

MARFA, TX (KWES) - Immigrant families are crossing the southwest borders in record numbers. Through February of the 2019 Fiscal Year, the United States Border Patrol apprehended 268,044 individuals.
This is a 97 percent increase compared to the same time-frame of 2018.
Family units and unaccompanied alien children make up 60 percent of all apprehensions along the southwest border and are predominantly from Central America.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seen an increase of more than 300 percent in the number of family units apprehended when compared to 2018.
Over the past few weeks, Border Patrol Agents from the Big Bend Sector have encountered an increased number of large groups, ranging from 20 to 50 people, of illegal aliens in the Big Bend National Park.
The groups are predominately families and unaccompanied alien children from Guatemala.
These individuals are crossing in very remote and potentially dangerous locations, which presents a unique challenge to operations, facilities and humanitarian efforts.
“The smuggling organizations are selecting more dangerous and remote locations which challenges and strains our limited resources and places these groups in greater danger. Big Bend Sector agents are well-trained, experienced and compassionate law enforcement professionals. The health, safety and security of these family unit aliens and unaccompanied alien children are a top priority,” said Henry Rolon, chief patrol agent.
The USBP works closely with our local hospitals and medical professionals to provide medical support and assessments to those in need with an emphasis on treatment for juvenile detainees.
