Workforce Solutions opening program to help lower-income youth find summer jobs

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - If you’re looking for work or need job training, Workforce Solutions might be a good place to start.
The organization is a state and federally-funded organization that helps people look for jobs, find child care services, get job training and more.
Workforce Solutions is now launching a youth program to help lower-income youth find summer jobs.
“It’s going to be working with our youth that have lower income households and what we will do is offer job placements through the summer,” said Danese Johnson with Workforce Solutions.
If your child is interested you can sign up on March 15 at the Midland College Technology Center or on March 16 at the Workforce Solutions Building on JBS Parkway in Odessa. Both meetings start at 10 a.m.
For more information on Workforce Solutions you can visit their website here.
