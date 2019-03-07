Workforce Solutions to hold two programs this summer focused on youth employment

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Workforce Solutions has announced “Summer Earn and Learn,” a program to help disabled youth find jobs, as well as another program to help West Texas youth in lower income households find employment opportunities.
The programs will run this summer, sign-ups will be held at a meeting at 10 A.M. in the Midland College technology building. A second meeting will be held Saturday, March 16 in Odessa at the Workforce Solutions office on John Ben Shepard Parkway.
“We also have a youth initiative that’s brand new, we’re very excited to introduce it this summer. It’s going to be for our TANF youth, it’s going to be working with out youth that have lower income households," said Danese Johnson of Workforce Solutions, “and what we will do is offer job placements through the summer, and both programs are going to run simultaneously through the summer up to eight weeks.”
Workforce Solutions provides programs across the Permian Basin for people looking for jobs, as well as providing educational training and child care services.
