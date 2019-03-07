UTPB’s Ledoux honored at LSC Banquet

FRISCO, TX (KWES) -UT Permian Basin guard Jacob Ledoux was named to the 2019 Lone Star Conference First Team and was also named the Conference’s Newcomer of the Year, the league announced Wednesday night at the 2019 Basketball Championships Banquet in Frisco.
Ledoux and the seventh-seeded Falcons take on #2 seed Texas A&M Commerce in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Lone Star Conference Championships. Tip at Comerica Center is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
