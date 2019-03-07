Suspect killed while attempting to rob Midland restaurant

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A robbery suspect is dead following a shoot-out at a local restaurant.
Midland police and EMS responded to reports of an attempted robbery at La Loncheria restaurant at 5 a.m. on March 5.
Upon arrival at the scene the complainant told officers a man, later identified as Eduardo Orellana, had attempted to rob the restaurant.
According to the complainant, Orellana had shot at him prompting the complainant to shoot back, striking the suspect.
EMS pronounced Orellana deceased on the scene.
According to MPD the investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information at this time.
