Spring breakers beware: plan for a sober ride.

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Spring break serves as cautionary tale on Texas roads as hundreds of impaired drivers result in yearly car accidents.
That is why TxDot launched their initiative “Plan While You Can” reminding the drivers to find an alternative source of transportation instead of drunk driving.
Gene Powell from TxDot says, " Well you know drinking and driving is something that is completely preventable. If we all plan ahead, which is the purpose of our campaign, to get people to plan ahead. Then, you have somebody that is appointed to stay sober, someone who can drive home at the end of the night. And it is not somebody who drank the least, it is somebody who has not been drinking at all."
Everyday since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has been killed on Texas roads.
Therefore, the campaign’s fundamental element,#EndTheStreakTX, encourages drivers to make safer choices.
Last year’s spring break in Texas resulted in 444 crashes with young drivers under the influence behind the wheel.
Of those crashes, 11 people were killed and 37 injured.
Narrow that down to Midland and Ector Counties, more than 80 people have died from intoxicated related accidents.
Drivers, if you drink and drive, you put your life and others at risk.
Drunk drivers will have their driver’s license suspended, potentially face jail time, pay $17,000 fine and court fees.
To learn more about alternative solutions to drinking and driving, click here.
