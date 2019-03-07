Odessa sales tax check totals nearly $6M

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The City of Odessa has received its sales tax check for the month of March.
March’s tax check totaled $5,909,175.70. From this total, the city will get $4,727,340.56 and the Odessa Development Corporation will get $1,181,835.14.
Compared to the sales tax received in March of 2018, there was in increase in revenue of 9.25 percent or $4000,243.62.
The year-to-date revenue for the 2018-2019 fiscal year is up 72.16 percent in comparison to the budgeted amount expected for the year. It is also 22.41 percent above the amount from the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
The city has budgeted over $37 million in sales for this fiscal year.
Since these checks are generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior, this check comes from January’s sales.
